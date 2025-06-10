Medtronic Plc [MDT] gain 9.48% so far this year. What now?

Medtronic Plc [NYSE: MDT] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $87.45.

Medtronic Plc stock has also gained 4.43% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MDT stock has declined by -6.77% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.50% and gained 9.48% year-on date.

The market cap for MDT stock reached $112.16 billion, with 1.28 billion shares outstanding and 1.28 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.06M shares, MDT reached a trading volume of 8624232 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Medtronic Plc [MDT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDT shares is $93.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDT stock is a recommendation set at 2.24. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Medtronic Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $98 to $105. The new note on the price target was released on October 10, 2024, representing the official price target for Medtronic Plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $92 to $94, while Oppenheimer kept a Perform rating on MDT stock. On August 15, 2024, analysts increased their price target for MDT shares from 76 to 90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medtronic Plc is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDT in the course of the last twelve months was 21.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.42.

MDT stock trade performance evaluation

Medtronic Plc [MDT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.43. With this latest performance, MDT shares gained by 4.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.26 for Medtronic Plc [MDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.40, while it was recorded at 86.61 for the last single week of trading, and 87.27 for the last 200 days.

Medtronic Plc [MDT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Medtronic Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.42 and a Current Ratio set at 1.85.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Medtronic Plc [MDT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Medtronic Plc go to 5.51%.

Medtronic Plc [MDT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MDT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 126.61 million shares, which is approximately 9.7895%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 111.89 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$8.81 billion in MDT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$4.78 billion in MDT stock with ownership which is approximately 4.6556%.