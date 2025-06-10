Market cap of WANG & LEE Group Inc [WLGS] reaches 2.50M – now what?

WANG & LEE Group Inc [NASDAQ: WLGS] loss -42.82% on the last trading session, reaching $0.12 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.51M shares, WLGS reached a trading volume of 24533492 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about WANG & LEE Group Inc [WLGS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for WANG & LEE Group Inc is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for WLGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

Trading performance analysis for WLGS stock

WANG & LEE Group Inc [WLGS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -42.81. With this latest performance, WLGS shares dropped by -26.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -96.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WLGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.97 for WANG & LEE Group Inc [WLGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2175, while it was recorded at 0.1949 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5627 for the last 200 days.

WANG & LEE Group Inc [WLGS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

WANG & LEE Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.44 and a Current Ratio set at 1.44.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at WANG & LEE Group Inc [WLGS]

The top three institutional holders of WLGS stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 39460.0 shares, which is approximately 0.2614%. HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 11469.0 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$7000.0 in WLGS stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $$7000.0 in WLGS stock with ownership which is approximately 0.0687%.