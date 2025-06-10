Market cap of SaverOne 2014 Ltd ADR [SVRE] reaches 0.61M – now what?

SaverOne 2014 Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: SVRE] loss -9.17% on the last trading session, reaching $1.09 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 458.07K shares, SVRE reached a trading volume of 11873610 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SVRE shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SVRE stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SaverOne 2014 Ltd ADR is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for SVRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.52.

SaverOne 2014 Ltd ADR [SVRE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.80. With this latest performance, SVRE shares dropped by -35.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SVRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.66 for SaverOne 2014 Ltd ADR [SVRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9707, while it was recorded at 1.2010 for the last single week of trading, and 15.2412 for the last 200 days.

SaverOne 2014 Ltd ADR [SVRE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

SaverOne 2014 Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.82.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at SaverOne 2014 Ltd ADR [SVRE]

The top three institutional holders of SVRE stocks are: KATHMERE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 9.47 million shares, which is approximately 30.1656%. CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 0.49 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$0.2 million in SVRE stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $$31933.0 in SVRE stock with ownership which is approximately 0.2544%.