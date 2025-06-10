Market cap of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc [PTEN] reaches 2.29B – now what?

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc [NASDAQ: PTEN] gained 2.24% on the last trading session, reaching $5.93 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.60M shares, PTEN reached a trading volume of 9619988 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Patterson-UTI Energy Inc [PTEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTEN shares is $8.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2025, representing the official price target for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $10, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on PTEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for PTEN in the course of the last twelve months was 5.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for PTEN stock

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc [PTEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.62. With this latest performance, PTEN shares gained by 1.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.26 for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc [PTEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.06, while it was recorded at 5.73 for the last single week of trading, and 7.70 for the last 200 days.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc [PTEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.61.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Patterson-UTI Energy Inc [PTEN]

The top three institutional holders of PTEN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 57.44 million shares, which is approximately 14.3767%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45.15 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $467.77 million in PTEN stocks shares