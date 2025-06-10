Market cap of Newell Brands Inc [NWL] reaches 2.34B – now what?

Newell Brands Inc [NASDAQ: NWL] price surged by 1.26 percent to reach at $0.07.

The one-year NWL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.46. The average equity rating for NWL stock is currently 2.55, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Newell Brands Inc [NWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWL shares is $6.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Newell Brands Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $8 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on November 20, 2024, representing the official price target for Newell Brands Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $8.50, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on NWL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newell Brands Inc is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

NWL Stock Performance Analysis:

Newell Brands Inc [NWL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.09. With this latest performance, NWL shares gained by 6.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.26 for Newell Brands Inc [NWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.31, while it was recorded at 5.46 for the last single week of trading, and 7.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Newell Brands Inc Fundamentals:

Newell Brands Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.54 and a Current Ratio set at 1.13.

NWL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Newell Brands Inc go to 6.74%.

Newell Brands Inc [NWL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NWL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 69.06 million shares, which is approximately 16.6324%. PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 52.48 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$336.39 million in NWL stocks shares; and PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $$301.35 million in NWL stock with ownership which is approximately 11.3228%.