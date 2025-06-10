Market cap of Kraft Heinz Co [KHC] reaches 31.34B – now what?

Kraft Heinz Co [NASDAQ: KHC] loss -0.94% or -0.25 points to close at $26.48 with a heavy trading volume of 12587312 shares.

The daily chart for KHC points out that the company has recorded -14.58% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.45M shares, KHC reached to a volume of 12587312 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kraft Heinz Co [KHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KHC shares is $28.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KHC stock is a recommendation set at 3.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for Kraft Heinz Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 09, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2025, representing the official price target for Kraft Heinz Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Citigroup analysts kept a Sell rating on KHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kraft Heinz Co is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for KHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for KHC in the course of the last twelve months was 9.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.81.

Trading performance analysis for KHC stock

Kraft Heinz Co [KHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.56. With this latest performance, KHC shares dropped by -7.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.01 for Kraft Heinz Co [KHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.36, while it was recorded at 26.66 for the last single week of trading, and 31.21 for the last 200 days.

Kraft Heinz Co [KHC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Kraft Heinz Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.81 and a Current Ratio set at 1.31.

Kraft Heinz Co [KHC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kraft Heinz Co go to -2.93%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Kraft Heinz Co [KHC]

The top three institutional holders of KHC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 325.63 million shares, which is approximately 26.8676%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 92.37 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.98 billion in KHC stocks shares.