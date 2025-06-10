Market cap of Klotho Neurosciences Inc [KLTO] reaches 59.13M – now what?

Klotho Neurosciences Inc [NASDAQ: KLTO] closed the trading session at $1.82.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 275.26 percent and weekly performance of 940.00 percent. The stock has been moved at 272.19 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1037.50 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 553.03 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.27M shares, KLTO reached to a volume of 1077974257 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Klotho Neurosciences Inc [KLTO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Klotho Neurosciences Inc is set at 0.16 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 81.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

KLTO stock trade performance evaluation

Klotho Neurosciences Inc [KLTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 940.00. With this latest performance, KLTO shares gained by 1037.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 272.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KLTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 94.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 96.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 91.97 for Klotho Neurosciences Inc [KLTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2164, while it was recorded at 0.5151 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4326 for the last 200 days.

Klotho Neurosciences Inc [KLTO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Klotho Neurosciences Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.29 and a Current Ratio set at 0.29.

Klotho Neurosciences Inc [KLTO]: Institutional Ownership