Market cap of Innoviz Technologies Ltd [INVZ] reaches 184.79M – now what?

Innoviz Technologies Ltd [NASDAQ: INVZ] traded at a high on Monday, posting a 6.15 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.93.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7911183 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Innoviz Technologies Ltd stands at 4.52% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.82%.

The market cap for INVZ stock reached $184.79 million, with 198.96 million shares outstanding and 194.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.11M shares, INVZ reached a trading volume of 7911183 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Innoviz Technologies Ltd [INVZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INVZ shares is $2.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INVZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Innoviz Technologies Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2024, representing the official price target for Innoviz Technologies Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $2.25 to $1, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on INVZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Innoviz Technologies Ltd is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for INVZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

How has INVZ stock performed recently?

Innoviz Technologies Ltd [INVZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.50. With this latest performance, INVZ shares gained by 27.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INVZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.84 for Innoviz Technologies Ltd [INVZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7691, while it was recorded at 0.9056 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8925 for the last 200 days.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd [INVZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Innoviz Technologies Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.23 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Earnings analysis for Innoviz Technologies Ltd [INVZ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INVZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Innoviz Technologies Ltd go to 27.75%.

Insider trade positions for Innoviz Technologies Ltd [INVZ]

The top three institutional holders of INVZ stocks are: CITIGROUP INC with ownership of 8.79 million shares, which is approximately 5.2782%. COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC, holding 8.13 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$7.54 million in INVZ stocks shares; and COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC, currently with $$6.96 million in INVZ stock with ownership which is approximately 4.5037%.