Market cap of DevvStream Corp [DEVS] reaches 13.04M – now what?

DevvStream Corp [NASDAQ: DEVS] closed the trading session at $0.43.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -42.45 percent and weekly performance of -8.26 percent. The stock has been moved at -42.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 32.76 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 17.39M shares, DEVS reached to a volume of 7865545 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

DEVS stock trade performance evaluation

DevvStream Corp [DEVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.26. With this latest performance, DEVS shares gained by 32.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DEVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.95 for DevvStream Corp [DEVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3555, while it was recorded at 0.4527 for the last single week of trading.

DevvStream Corp [DEVS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

DevvStream Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.04 and a Current Ratio set at 0.04.

DevvStream Corp [DEVS]: Institutional Ownership