Market cap of Abpro Holdings Inc [ABP] reaches 15.06M – now what?

Abpro Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: ABP] gained 17.83% on the last trading session, reaching $0.25 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.09M shares, ABP reached a trading volume of 5348680 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Abpro Holdings Inc [ABP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABP shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABP stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Trading performance analysis for ABP stock

Abpro Holdings Inc [ABP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.69. With this latest performance, ABP shares gained by 27.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.85 for Abpro Holdings Inc [ABP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2618, while it was recorded at 0.2191 for the last single week of trading, and 4.0289 for the last 200 days.

Abpro Holdings Inc [ABP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Abpro Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.11 and a Current Ratio set at 0.11.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Abpro Holdings Inc [ABP]