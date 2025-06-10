Market Analysts see Unity Software Inc [U] gaining to $29. Time to buy?

Unity Software Inc [NYSE: U] plunged by -$0.44 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $24.69.

Unity Software Inc stock has also loss -5.91% of its value over the past 7 days. However, U stock has inclined by 14.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.26% and gained 9.88% year-on date.

The market cap for U stock reached $10.26 billion, with 415.41 million shares outstanding and 315.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.11M shares, U reached a trading volume of 11263061 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Unity Software Inc [U]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for U shares is $26.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on U stock is a recommendation set at 1.97. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Unity Software Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2025, representing the official price target for Unity Software Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $24, while Macquarie kept a Neutral rating on U stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unity Software Inc is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for U stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for U in the course of the last twelve months was 33.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.73.

U stock trade performance evaluation

Unity Software Inc [U] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.91. With this latest performance, U shares gained by 19.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for U stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.77 for Unity Software Inc [U]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.36, while it was recorded at 25.37 for the last single week of trading, and 21.67 for the last 200 days.

Unity Software Inc [U]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Unity Software Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.73 and a Current Ratio set at 2.73.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Unity Software Inc [U] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for U. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unity Software Inc go to -2.31%.

Unity Software Inc [U]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of U stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 34.74 million shares, which is approximately 8.849%. SC US (TTGP), LTD., holding 32.25 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$524.39 million in U stocks shares; and SC US (TTGP), LTD., currently with $$454.8 million in U stock with ownership which is approximately 7.1256%.