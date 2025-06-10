Market Analysts see Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA] gaining to $24. Time to buy?

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [NYSE: TEVA] surged by $0.3 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $18.07.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR stock has also gained 4.69% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TEVA stock has inclined by 23.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.52% and lost -18.01% year-on date.

The market cap for TEVA stock reached $20.71 billion, with 1.15 billion shares outstanding and 1.15 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.34M shares, TEVA reached a trading volume of 9047570 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEVA shares is $24.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 28, 2025, representing the official price target for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on TEVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEVA in the course of the last twelve months was 9.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.74.

TEVA stock trade performance evaluation

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.69. With this latest performance, TEVA shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.99 for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.84, while it was recorded at 17.56 for the last single week of trading, and 17.52 for the last 200 days.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.74 and a Current Ratio set at 1.03.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR go to 7.35%.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TEVA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 42.99 million shares, which is approximately 3.7942%. FMR LLC, holding 41.98 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $682.15 million in TEVA stocks shares.