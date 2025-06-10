Market Analysts see Strategy [MSTR] gaining to $480. Time to buy?

Strategy [NASDAQ: MSTR] surged by $17.65 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $392.12.

Strategy stock has also gained 5.33% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MSTR stock has inclined by 63.88% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -3.42% and gained 35.39% year-on date.

The market cap for MSTR stock reached $107.21 billion, with 273.40 million shares outstanding and 253.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.46M shares, MSTR reached a trading volume of 10726231 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Strategy [MSTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSTR shares is $527.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSTR stock is a recommendation set at 1.47. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Strategy shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2025, representing the official price target for Strategy stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Strategy is set at 18.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 233.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

MSTR stock trade performance evaluation

Strategy [MSTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.33. With this latest performance, MSTR shares dropped by -5.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 131.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.39 for Strategy [MSTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 356.34, while it was recorded at 380.18 for the last single week of trading, and 297.24 for the last 200 days.

Strategy [MSTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Strategy’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.66 and a Current Ratio set at 0.66.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Strategy [MSTR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Strategy go to 55.33%.

Strategy [MSTR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MSTR stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 1.73 million shares, which is approximately 9.6609%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1.55 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.14 billion in MSTR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$1.91 billion in MSTR stock with ownership which is approximately 7.7622%.