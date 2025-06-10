Market Analysts see Schlumberger Ltd [SLB] gaining to $44. Time to buy?

Schlumberger Ltd [NYSE: SLB] traded at a high on Monday, posting a 0.74 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $34.12.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12429975 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Schlumberger Ltd stands at 2.08% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.61%.

The market cap for SLB stock reached $46.41 billion, with 1.36 billion shares outstanding and 1.36 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.66M shares, SLB reached a trading volume of 12429975 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Schlumberger Ltd [SLB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLB shares is $46.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLB stock is a recommendation set at 1.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Schlumberger Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price from $53 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2025, representing the official price target for Schlumberger Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $62 to $44, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on SLB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Schlumberger Ltd is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for SLB in the course of the last twelve months was 9.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.93.

How has SLB stock performed recently?

Schlumberger Ltd [SLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.34. With this latest performance, SLB shares dropped by -0.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.70 for Schlumberger Ltd [SLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.91, while it was recorded at 33.68 for the last single week of trading, and 39.95 for the last 200 days.

Schlumberger Ltd [SLB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Schlumberger Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.93 and a Current Ratio set at 1.24.

Earnings analysis for Schlumberger Ltd [SLB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Schlumberger Ltd go to 3.58%.

Insider trade positions for Schlumberger Ltd [SLB]

The top three institutional holders of SLB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 136.28 million shares, which is approximately 9.5431%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 119.84 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$5.65 billion in SLB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$4.9 billion in SLB stock with ownership which is approximately 7.279%.