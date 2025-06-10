Market Analysts see Polypid Ltd [PYPD] gaining to $9. Time to buy?

Polypid Ltd [NASDAQ: PYPD] traded at a high on Monday, posting a 2.75 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.36.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 21541345 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Polypid Ltd stands at 4.88% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.69%.

The market cap for PYPD stock reached $34.24 million, with 10.19 million shares outstanding and 6.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 33.06K shares, PYPD reached a trading volume of 21541345 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Polypid Ltd [PYPD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PYPD shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PYPD stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Roth Capital have made an estimate for Polypid Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 05, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2025, representing the official price target for Polypid Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Rodman & Renshaw analysts kept a Buy rating on PYPD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Polypid Ltd is set at 0.27 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 398.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80.

How has PYPD stock performed recently?

Polypid Ltd [PYPD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.90. With this latest performance, PYPD shares gained by 23.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PYPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.89 for Polypid Ltd [PYPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.75, while it was recorded at 3.18 for the last single week of trading, and 3.10 for the last 200 days.

Polypid Ltd [PYPD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Polypid Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.71 and a Current Ratio set at 0.71.

Earnings analysis for Polypid Ltd [PYPD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PYPD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Polypid Ltd go to 52.99%.

Insider trade positions for Polypid Ltd [PYPD]