Market Analysts see Moderna Inc [MRNA] gaining to $40. Time to buy?

Moderna Inc [NASDAQ: MRNA] closed the trading session at $28.14.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -32.32 percent and weekly performance of 4.03 percent. The stock has been moved at -32.40 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.42 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -21.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.90M shares, MRNA reached to a volume of 9352860 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Moderna Inc [MRNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRNA shares is $43.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Moderna Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $111 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2025, representing the official price target for Moderna Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $99 to $51, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on MRNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moderna Inc is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.45.

MRNA stock trade performance evaluation

Moderna Inc [MRNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.03. With this latest performance, MRNA shares gained by 15.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.01 for Moderna Inc [MRNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.37, while it was recorded at 27.36 for the last single week of trading, and 42.45 for the last 200 days.

Moderna Inc [MRNA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Moderna Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.14 and a Current Ratio set at 4.22.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Moderna Inc [MRNA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRNA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Moderna Inc go to 20.91%.

Moderna Inc [MRNA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MRNA stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 43.45 million shares, which is approximately 11.3149%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 39.56 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$4.7 billion in MRNA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$3.04 billion in MRNA stock with ownership which is approximately 6.6569%.