Market Analysts see Dow Inc [DOW] gaining to $28. Time to buy?

Dow Inc [NYSE: DOW] price surged by 2.94 percent to reach at $0.84.

The one-year DOW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.56. The average equity rating for DOW stock is currently 2.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Dow Inc [DOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOW shares is $33.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Dow Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 04, 2025, representing the official price target for Dow Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $60 to $53, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on DOW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dow Inc is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.68.

DOW Stock Performance Analysis:

Dow Inc [DOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.05. With this latest performance, DOW shares gained by 0.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.58 for Dow Inc [DOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.47, while it was recorded at 28.44 for the last single week of trading, and 40.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dow Inc Fundamentals:

Dow Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.54.

DOW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dow Inc go to 5.14%.

Dow Inc [DOW] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 81.86 million shares, which is approximately 11.6306%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 51.06 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.71 billion in DOW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$1.83 billion in DOW stock with ownership which is approximately 4.9025%.