Market Analysts see Chewy Inc [CHWY] gaining to $47. Time to buy?

Chewy Inc [NYSE: CHWY] loss -3.53% or -1.7 points to close at $46.51 with a heavy trading volume of 8349837 shares.

The daily chart for CHWY points out that the company has recorded 38.96% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.27M shares, CHWY reached to a volume of 8349837 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Chewy Inc [CHWY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHWY shares is $42.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHWY stock is a recommendation set at 1.91. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Chewy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on June 05, 2025, representing the official price target for Chewy Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chewy Inc is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHWY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 73.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHWY in the course of the last twelve months was 42.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.37.

Trading performance analysis for CHWY stock

Chewy Inc [CHWY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.00. With this latest performance, CHWY shares gained by 21.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 105.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHWY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.95 for Chewy Inc [CHWY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.80, while it was recorded at 47.42 for the last single week of trading, and 34.13 for the last 200 days.

Chewy Inc [CHWY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Chewy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.37 and a Current Ratio set at 0.75.

Chewy Inc [CHWY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHWY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chewy Inc go to 5.10%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Chewy Inc [CHWY]

The top three institutional holders of CHWY stocks are: BC PARTNERS ADVISORS L.P. with ownership of 275.98 million shares, which is approximately 64.2756%. BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 19.33 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$526.63 million in CHWY stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $$279.8 million in CHWY stock with ownership which is approximately 2.3922%.