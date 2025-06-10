Market Analysts see Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH] gaining to $45. Time to buy?

Celsius Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: CELH] jumped around 1.68 points on Monday, while shares priced at $42.28 at the close of the session, up 4.14%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.96M shares, CELH reached a trading volume of 11416653 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CELH shares is $44.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CELH stock is a recommendation set at 1.82. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Celsius Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $40 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2025, representing the official price target for Celsius Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $35 to $45, while Truist kept a Buy rating on CELH stock. On January 23, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for CELH shares from 47 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Celsius Holdings Inc is set at 1.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for CELH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for CELH in the course of the last twelve months was 53.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.01.

How has CELH stock performed recently?

Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.97. With this latest performance, CELH shares gained by 19.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CELH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.63 for Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.86, while it was recorded at 40.45 for the last single week of trading, and 31.40 for the last 200 days.

Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Celsius Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.01 and a Current Ratio set at 3.34.

Earnings analysis for Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CELH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Celsius Holdings Inc go to 47.37%.

Insider trade positions for Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH]

The top three institutional holders of CELH stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 19.34 million shares, which is approximately 8.2914%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15.6 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $890.57 million in CELH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $886.56 million in CELH stock with ownership which is approximately 6.6592%.