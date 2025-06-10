Market Analysts see Boeing Co [BA] gaining to $260. Time to buy?

Boeing Co [NYSE: BA] surged by $6.71 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $217.51.

Boeing Co stock has also gained 2.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BA stock has inclined by 46.82% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 37.42% and gained 22.89% year-on date.

The market cap for BA stock reached $164.00 billion, with 753.37 million shares outstanding and 752.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.20M shares, BA reached a trading volume of 9378828 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Boeing Co [BA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BA shares is $217.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BA stock is a recommendation set at 1.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Boeing Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2025, representing the official price target for Boeing Co stock. On January 06, 2025, analysts increased their price target for BA shares from 190 to 210.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boeing Co is set at 5.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.36.

BA stock trade performance evaluation

Boeing Co [BA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.86. With this latest performance, BA shares gained by 13.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.08 for Boeing Co [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 183.89, while it was recorded at 212.55 for the last single week of trading, and 169.07 for the last 200 days.

Boeing Co [BA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Boeing Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.37 and a Current Ratio set at 1.23.

Boeing Co [BA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50.93 million shares, which is approximately 8.2644%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 36.29 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$6.61 billion in BA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$5.76 billion in BA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.1339%.