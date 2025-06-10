Market Analysts see APA Corporation [APA] falling to $32. Time to buy?

APA Corporation [NASDAQ: APA] closed the trading session at $18.63.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -19.32 percent and weekly performance of 7.50 percent. The stock has been moved at -16.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.05 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.31M shares, APA reached to a volume of 7966867 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about APA Corporation [APA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APA shares is $22.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APA stock is a recommendation set at 2.79. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for APA Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $42 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2024, representing the official price target for APA Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on APA stock. On June 14, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for APA shares from 52 to 39.

The Average True Range (ATR) for APA Corporation is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for APA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for APA in the course of the last twelve months was 5.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.74.

APA stock trade performance evaluation

APA Corporation [APA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.50. With this latest performance, APA shares gained by 15.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.02 for APA Corporation [APA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.93, while it was recorded at 18.23 for the last single week of trading, and 21.72 for the last 200 days.

APA Corporation [APA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

APA Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.74 and a Current Ratio set at 0.89.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for APA Corporation [APA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for APA Corporation go to -2.58%.

APA Corporation [APA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of APA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49.79 million shares, which is approximately 13.4199%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 32.12 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$945.67 million in APA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$796.66 million in APA stock with ownership which is approximately 7.294%.