Marin Software Inc [MRIN] is -61.54% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Marin Software Inc [NASDAQ: MRIN] gained 6.64% on the last trading session, reaching $0.85 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.61M shares, MRIN reached a trading volume of 10442236 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Marin Software Inc [MRIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRIN shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRIN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Marin Software Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $8 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2016, representing the official price target for Marin Software Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $10, while UBS kept a Buy rating on MRIN stock. On August 06, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for MRIN shares from 14 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marin Software Inc is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.75.

Trading performance analysis for MRIN stock

Marin Software Inc [MRIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.52. With this latest performance, MRIN shares dropped by -34.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.61 for Marin Software Inc [MRIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8904, while it was recorded at 0.7826 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7686 for the last 200 days.

Marin Software Inc [MRIN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Marin Software Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.08 and a Current Ratio set at 3.08.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Marin Software Inc [MRIN]

The top three institutional holders of MRIN stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 50000.0 shares, which is approximately 1.6088%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 43448.0 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$0.1 million in MRIN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$70101.0 in MRIN stock with ownership which is approximately 0.9722%.