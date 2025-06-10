Macquarie lifts JD.com Inc ADR [JD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

JD.com Inc ADR [NASDAQ: JD] jumped around 0.82 points on Monday, while shares priced at $33.94 at the close of the session, up 2.48%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 14.04M shares, JD reached a trading volume of 11323915 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about JD.com Inc ADR [JD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JD shares is $51.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JD stock is a recommendation set at 1.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for JD.com Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2024, representing the official price target for JD.com Inc ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $49 to $48, while Loop Capital kept a Buy rating on JD stock. On August 16, 2024, analysts increased their price target for JD shares from 33 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JD.com Inc ADR is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for JD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.69.

How has JD stock performed recently?

JD.com Inc ADR [JD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.29. With this latest performance, JD shares dropped by -0.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.27 for JD.com Inc ADR [JD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.75, while it was recorded at 33.18 for the last single week of trading, and 36.71 for the last 200 days.

JD.com Inc ADR [JD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

JD.com Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.26.

Earnings analysis for JD.com Inc ADR [JD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD.com Inc ADR go to 7.48%.

Insider trade positions for JD.com Inc ADR [JD]

The top three institutional holders of JD stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 22.48 million shares, which is approximately 0.7461%. INVESCO LTD., holding 15.27 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$394.63 million in JD stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $$300.31 million in JD stock with ownership which is approximately 0.3857%.