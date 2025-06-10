Lyft Inc [LYFT] Stock trading around $15.63 per share: What’s Next?

Lyft Inc [NASDAQ: LYFT] price surged by 0.64 percent to reach at $0.1.

The one-year LYFT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.95. The average equity rating for LYFT stock is currently 2.48, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lyft Inc [LYFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYFT shares is $16.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYFT stock is a recommendation set at 2.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Lyft Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 09, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2025, representing the official price target for Lyft Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10.50, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on LYFT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lyft Inc is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for LYFT in the course of the last twelve months was 7.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.77.

LYFT Stock Performance Analysis:

Lyft Inc [LYFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.36. With this latest performance, LYFT shares gained by 20.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.44 for Lyft Inc [LYFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.55, while it was recorded at 15.46 for the last single week of trading, and 13.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lyft Inc Fundamentals:

Lyft Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.77 and a Current Ratio set at 0.77.

LYFT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lyft Inc go to 18.48%.

Lyft Inc [LYFT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LYFT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 59.08 million shares, which is approximately 14.5323%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34.03 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$479.86 million in LYFT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$253.41 million in LYFT stock with ownership which is approximately 4.4211%.