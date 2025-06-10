Lumen Technologies Inc [LUMN] stock Upgrade by Raymond James analyst, price target now $4.50

Lumen Technologies Inc [NYSE: LUMN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.60% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.09%.

Over the last 12 months, LUMN stock rose by 215.79%. The one-year Lumen Technologies Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.28. The average equity rating for LUMN stock is currently 2.73, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.31 billion, with 1.02 billion shares outstanding and 940.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.74M shares, LUMN stock reached a trading volume of 13538307 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lumen Technologies Inc [LUMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUMN shares is $4.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUMN stock is a recommendation set at 2.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Lumen Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $8 to $6.50. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2025, representing the official price target for Lumen Technologies Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on LUMN stock. On August 16, 2024, analysts increased their price target for LUMN shares from 1.75 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lumen Technologies Inc is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUMN in the course of the last twelve months was 4.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.11.

LUMN Stock Performance Analysis:

Lumen Technologies Inc [LUMN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.09. With this latest performance, LUMN shares gained by 0.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 215.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.52 for Lumen Technologies Inc [LUMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.79, while it was recorded at 4.02 for the last single week of trading, and 5.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lumen Technologies Inc Fundamentals:

Lumen Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.11 and a Current Ratio set at 1.14.

Lumen Technologies Inc [LUMN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LUMN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 148.83 million shares, which is approximately 15.0757%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 118.12 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$129.93 million in LUMN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$55.64 million in LUMN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.1237%.