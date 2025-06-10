La Rosa Holdings Corp [LRHC] is -84.71% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

La Rosa Holdings Corp [NASDAQ: LRHC] loss -2.86% on the last trading session, reaching $0.13 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.68M shares, LRHC reached a trading volume of 876646 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about La Rosa Holdings Corp [LRHC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for La Rosa Holdings Corp is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for LRHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10.

Trading performance analysis for LRHC stock

La Rosa Holdings Corp [LRHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.54. With this latest performance, LRHC shares dropped by -8.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LRHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.15 for La Rosa Holdings Corp [LRHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1507, while it was recorded at 0.1257 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4806 for the last 200 days.

La Rosa Holdings Corp [LRHC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

La Rosa Holdings Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.06 and a Current Ratio set at 0.06.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at La Rosa Holdings Corp [LRHC]