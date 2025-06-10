Kosmos Energy Ltd [KOS] moved up 3.68: Why It’s Important

Kosmos Energy Ltd [NYSE: KOS] jumped around 0.07 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.97 at the close of the session, up 3.68%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.30M shares, KOS reached a trading volume of 9779785 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kosmos Energy Ltd [KOS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KOS shares is $4.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KOS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Kosmos Energy Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2024, representing the official price target for Kosmos Energy Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on KOS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kosmos Energy Ltd is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for KOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

How has KOS stock performed recently?

Kosmos Energy Ltd [KOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.93. With this latest performance, KOS shares gained by 13.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.94 for Kosmos Energy Ltd [KOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7662, while it was recorded at 1.8520 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1282 for the last 200 days.

Kosmos Energy Ltd [KOS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Kosmos Energy Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.76.

Earnings analysis for Kosmos Energy Ltd [KOS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kosmos Energy Ltd go to -7.68%.

Insider trade positions for Kosmos Energy Ltd [KOS]

The top three institutional holders of KOS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 47.42 million shares, which is approximately 10.0551%. FMR LLC, holding 38.89 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$215.47 million in KOS stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $$145.77 million in KOS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.5794%.