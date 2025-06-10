Kohl’s Corp [KSS] Stock trading around $9.01 per share: What’s Next?

Kohl’s Corp [NYSE: KSS] surged by $0.26 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $9.01.

Kohl’s Corp stock has also gained 10.42% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KSS stock has declined by -25.23% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -41.11% and lost -35.83% year-on date.

The market cap for KSS stock reached $1.00 billion, with 112.00 million shares outstanding and 106.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.83M shares, KSS reached a trading volume of 7812686 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kohl’s Corp [KSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSS shares is $7.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSS stock is a recommendation set at 3.53. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Kohl’s Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2025, representing the official price target for Kohl’s Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $10, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on KSS stock. On March 05, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for KSS shares from 17 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kohl’s Corp is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for KSS in the course of the last twelve months was 8.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.14.

KSS stock trade performance evaluation

Kohl’s Corp [KSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.42. With this latest performance, KSS shares gained by 27.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.25 for Kohl’s Corp [KSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.49, while it was recorded at 8.57 for the last single week of trading, and 13.54 for the last 200 days.

Kohl’s Corp [KSS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Kohl’s Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.14 and a Current Ratio set at 1.09.

Kohl’s Corp [KSS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of KSS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17.65 million shares, which is approximately 15.9042%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11.95 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$274.77 million in KSS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$205.82 million in KSS stock with ownership which is approximately 8.0654%.