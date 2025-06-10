Kinder Morgan Inc [KMI] Is Currently -2.17 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Kinder Morgan Inc [NYSE: KMI] price plunged by -2.17 percent to reach at -$0.61.

The one-year KMI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.08. The average equity rating for KMI stock is currently 2.18, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kinder Morgan Inc [KMI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMI shares is $30.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMI stock is a recommendation set at 2.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Kinder Morgan Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2025, representing the official price target for Kinder Morgan Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on KMI stock. On October 11, 2024, analysts increased their price target for KMI shares from 23 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinder Morgan Inc is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for KMI in the course of the last twelve months was 25.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.35.

KMI Stock Performance Analysis:

Kinder Morgan Inc [KMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.91. With this latest performance, KMI shares gained by 1.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.27 for Kinder Morgan Inc [KMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.31, while it was recorded at 28.10 for the last single week of trading, and 26.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kinder Morgan Inc Fundamentals:

Kinder Morgan Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.35 and a Current Ratio set at 0.45.

KMI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinder Morgan Inc go to 8.23%.

Kinder Morgan Inc [KMI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of KMI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 200.45 million shares, which is approximately 9.0333%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 156.97 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.12 billion in KMI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$2.56 billion in KMI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8028%.