JPMorgan Chase & Co [JPM] Revenue clocked in at $284.94 billion, up 11.28% YTD: What’s Next?

JPMorgan Chase & Co [NYSE: JPM] traded at a high on Monday, posting a 0.38 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $266.74.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8140497 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of JPMorgan Chase & Co stands at 1.08% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.04%.

The market cap for JPM stock reached $741.30 billion, with 2.78 billion shares outstanding and 2.77 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.13M shares, JPM reached a trading volume of 8140497 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about JPMorgan Chase & Co [JPM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JPM shares is $274.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.07. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $215 to $220. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2025, representing the official price target for JPMorgan Chase & Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $269, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on JPM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JPMorgan Chase & Co is set at 4.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for JPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for JPM in the course of the last twelve months was 27.49.

How has JPM stock performed recently?

JPMorgan Chase & Co [JPM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.79. With this latest performance, JPM shares gained by 5.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.40 for JPMorgan Chase & Co [JPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 248.83, while it was recorded at 264.98 for the last single week of trading, and 240.67 for the last 200 days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co [JPM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

JPMorgan Chase & Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.21.

Earnings analysis for JPMorgan Chase & Co [JPM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPMorgan Chase & Co go to 5.18%.

Insider trade positions for JPMorgan Chase & Co [JPM]

The top three institutional holders of JPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 271.36 million shares, which is approximately 9.3904%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 198.69 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$40.19 billion in JPM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$25.46 billion in JPM stock with ownership which is approximately 4.3563%.