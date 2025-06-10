iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ] Revenue clocked in at $3.95 billion, down -11.94% YTD: What’s Next?

iQIYI Inc ADR [NASDAQ: IQ] gained 4.73% on the last trading session, reaching $1.77 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 34.53M shares, IQ reached a trading volume of 33778206 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IQ shares is $1.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.28. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for iQIYI Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2025, representing the official price target for iQIYI Inc ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iQIYI Inc ADR is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for IQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37.

Trading performance analysis for IQ stock

iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.26. With this latest performance, IQ shares dropped by -7.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.63 for iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8265, while it was recorded at 1.6920 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1664 for the last 200 days.

iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

iQIYI Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.46 and a Current Ratio set at 0.46.

iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iQIYI Inc ADR go to 8.30%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ]

The top three institutional holders of IQ stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 5.79 million shares, which is approximately 0.59%. GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 31.2 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$114.52 million in IQ stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $$98.38 million in IQ stock with ownership which is approximately 0.3903%.