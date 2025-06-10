Incannex Healthcare Inc [IXHL] moved up 7.08: Why It’s Important

Incannex Healthcare Inc [NASDAQ: IXHL] gained 7.08% on the last trading session, reaching $0.19 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 46.56M shares, IXHL reached a trading volume of 24629876 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Incannex Healthcare Inc [IXHL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Incannex Healthcare Inc is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for IXHL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 179.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

Trading performance analysis for IXHL stock

Incannex Healthcare Inc [IXHL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.71. With this latest performance, IXHL shares gained by 70.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IXHL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.36 for Incannex Healthcare Inc [IXHL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3763, while it was recorded at 0.1851 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4160 for the last 200 days.

Incannex Healthcare Inc [IXHL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Incannex Healthcare Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.12 and a Current Ratio set at 2.12.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Incannex Healthcare Inc [IXHL]

The top three institutional holders of IXHL stocks are: TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 0.28 million shares, which is approximately 1.736%. ADVISORSHARES INVESTMENTS LLC, holding 80002.0 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$0.24 million in IXHL stocks shares; and ADVISORSHARES INVESTMENTS LLC, currently with $$0.2 million in IXHL stock with ownership which is approximately 0.4249%.