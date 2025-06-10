Host Hotels & Resorts Inc [HST] fell -9.13% so far this year. What now?

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc [NASDAQ: HST] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.02% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.11%.

Over the last 12 months, HST stock dropped by -11.55%. The one-year Host Hotels & Resorts Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.31. The average equity rating for HST stock is currently 1.79, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.04 billion, with 693.70 million shares outstanding and 683.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.01M shares, HST stock reached a trading volume of 9010193 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Host Hotels & Resorts Inc [HST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HST shares is $17.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HST stock is a recommendation set at 1.79. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $16 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2025, representing the official price target for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $18, while Compass Point kept a Neutral rating on HST stock. On October 17, 2024, analysts increased their price target for HST shares from 18 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for HST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for HST in the course of the last twelve months was 13.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.74.

HST Stock Performance Analysis:

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc [HST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.11. With this latest performance, HST shares gained by 7.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.87 for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc [HST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.55, while it was recorded at 15.64 for the last single week of trading, and 16.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Host Hotels & Resorts Inc Fundamentals:

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.74 and a Current Ratio set at 2.74.

HST Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc go to -7.25%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc [HST] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 113.95 million shares, which is approximately 16.1797%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 76.58 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.38 billion in HST stocks shares;