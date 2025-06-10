Harvard Bioscience Inc [HBIO] Stock trading around $0.56 per share: What’s Next?

Harvard Bioscience Inc [NASDAQ: HBIO] jumped around 0.15 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.56 at the close of the session, up 36.54%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.23M shares, HBIO reached a trading volume of 12242937 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Harvard Bioscience Inc [HBIO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBIO shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Harvard Bioscience Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price from $3 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Harvard Bioscience Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harvard Bioscience Inc is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBIO in the course of the last twelve months was 64.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has HBIO stock performed recently?

Harvard Bioscience Inc [HBIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.72. With this latest performance, HBIO shares gained by 83.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.53 for Harvard Bioscience Inc [HBIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3981, while it was recorded at 0.4423 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6077 for the last 200 days.

Harvard Bioscience Inc [HBIO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Harvard Bioscience Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.81.

Insider trade positions for Harvard Bioscience Inc [HBIO]

The top three institutional holders of HBIO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2.84 million shares, which is approximately 6.5392%. PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 2.77 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$7.9 million in HBIO stocks shares; and PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $$7.29 million in HBIO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8812%.