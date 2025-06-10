Halliburton Co [HAL] is -22.77% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Halliburton Co [NYSE: HAL] traded at a high on Monday, posting a 2.34 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $21.00.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 15046864 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Halliburton Co stands at 2.29% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.91%.

The market cap for HAL stock reached $18.05 billion, with 861.00 million shares outstanding and 855.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.72M shares, HAL reached a trading volume of 15046864 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Halliburton Co [HAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAL shares is $28.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.74. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Halliburton Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2024, representing the official price target for Halliburton Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on HAL stock. On December 18, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for HAL shares from 43 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Halliburton Co is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAL in the course of the last twelve months was 7.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.46.

How has HAL stock performed recently?

Halliburton Co [HAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.95. With this latest performance, HAL shares gained by 3.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.64 for Halliburton Co [HAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.96, while it was recorded at 20.38 for the last single week of trading, and 26.38 for the last 200 days.

Halliburton Co [HAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Halliburton Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.46 and a Current Ratio set at 1.98.

Earnings analysis for Halliburton Co [HAL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Halliburton Co go to -0.27%.

Insider trade positions for Halliburton Co [HAL]

The top three institutional holders of HAL stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 120.11 million shares, which is approximately 13.5875%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 103.62 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.5 billion in HAL stocks shares;