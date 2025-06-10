GoPro Inc [GPRO] Revenue clocked in at $780.31 million, down -19.09% YTD: What’s Next?

GoPro Inc [NASDAQ: GPRO] price surged by 11.18 percent to reach at $0.09.

The one-year GPRO stock forecast points to a potential downside of -76.0. The average equity rating for GPRO stock is currently 5.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on GoPro Inc [GPRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPRO shares is $0.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPRO stock is a recommendation set at 5.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for GoPro Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $4.20 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2023, representing the official price target for GoPro Inc stock. On November 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GPRO shares from 9 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoPro Inc is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

GPRO Stock Performance Analysis:

GoPro Inc [GPRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.25. With this latest performance, GPRO shares gained by 45.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.46 for GoPro Inc [GPRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5985, while it was recorded at 0.7425 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9958 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GoPro Inc Fundamentals:

GoPro Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.58 and a Current Ratio set at 0.88.

GoPro Inc [GPRO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GPRO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10.5 million shares, which is approximately 6.8871%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7.54 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.71 million in GPRO stocks shares