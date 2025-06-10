Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co [GT] is 30.89% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co [NASDAQ: GT] gained 10.71% on the last trading session, reaching $11.78 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.22M shares, GT reached a trading volume of 9614462 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co [GT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GT shares is $14.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GT stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BNP Paribas Exane have made an estimate for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2025, representing the official price target for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on GT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for GT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.42.

Trading performance analysis for GT stock

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co [GT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.18. With this latest performance, GT shares gained by 7.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.70 for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co [GT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.49, while it was recorded at 11.11 for the last single week of trading, and 9.36 for the last 200 days.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co [GT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.64 and a Current Ratio set at 1.22.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co [GT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co go to 27.52%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co [GT]

The top three institutional holders of GT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 35.21 million shares, which is approximately 12.2687%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 29.71 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$337.26 million in GT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$311.67 million in GT stock with ownership which is approximately 9.5678%.