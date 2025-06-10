Geron Corp [GERN] stock Downgrade by Scotiabank analyst, price target now $1.50

Geron Corp [NASDAQ: GERN] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $1.62.

Geron Corp stock has also gained 13.29% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GERN stock has inclined by 0.62% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -59.50% and lost -54.24% year-on date.

The market cap for GERN stock reached $1.03 billion, with 636.92 million shares outstanding and 603.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.97M shares, GERN reached a trading volume of 12281861 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Geron Corp [GERN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GERN shares is $3.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GERN stock is a recommendation set at 1.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Geron Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 08, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $3.50 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on February 27, 2025, representing the official price target for Geron Corp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Geron Corp is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for GERN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

GERN stock trade performance evaluation

Geron Corp [GERN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.29. With this latest performance, GERN shares gained by 28.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GERN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.76 for Geron Corp [GERN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3988, while it was recorded at 1.5780 for the last single week of trading, and 2.9709 for the last 200 days.

Geron Corp [GERN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Geron Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.97 and a Current Ratio set at 7.87.

Geron Corp [GERN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GERN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 46.55 million shares, which is approximately 7.1191%. RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 46.2 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$195.9 million in GERN stocks shares; and RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $$135.4 million in GERN stock with ownership which is approximately 4.8835%.