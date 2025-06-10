Gap, Inc [GAP] Revenue clocked in at $15.16 billion, down -5.84% YTD: What’s Next?

Gap, Inc [NYSE: GAP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.37% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.80%.

Over the last 12 months, GAP stock dropped by -16.35%. The one-year Gap, Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.2. The average equity rating for GAP stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.30 billion, with 374.00 million shares outstanding and 241.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.85M shares, GAP stock reached a trading volume of 11016993 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Gap, Inc [GAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GAP shares is $27.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Gap, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2025, representing the official price target for Gap, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $26, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on GAP stock. On December 02, 2024, analysts increased their price target for GAP shares from 28 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gap, Inc is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for GAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for GAP in the course of the last twelve months was 9.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.98.

GAP Stock Performance Analysis:

Gap, Inc [GAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.80. With this latest performance, GAP shares dropped by -3.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.24 for Gap, Inc [GAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.50, while it was recorded at 21.75 for the last single week of trading, and 22.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gap, Inc Fundamentals:

Gap, Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.98 and a Current Ratio set at 1.71.

GAP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gap, Inc go to 5.05%.

Gap, Inc [GAP] Institutonal Ownership Details