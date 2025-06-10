fuboTV Inc [FUBO] is 165.08% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

fuboTV Inc [NYSE: FUBO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.05% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.18%.

Over the last 12 months, FUBO stock rose by 167.20%. The one-year fuboTV Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.86. The average equity rating for FUBO stock is currently 2.43, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.14 billion, with 341.54 million shares outstanding and 329.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.87M shares, FUBO stock reached a trading volume of 10028036 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on fuboTV Inc [FUBO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUBO shares is $4.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUBO stock is a recommendation set at 2.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for fuboTV Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on August 19, 2024, representing the official price target for fuboTV Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3 to $2, while Needham kept a Buy rating on FUBO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for fuboTV Inc is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUBO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for FUBO in the course of the last twelve months was 7.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

FUBO Stock Performance Analysis:

fuboTV Inc [FUBO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.18. With this latest performance, FUBO shares gained by 23.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 94.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 167.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.78 for fuboTV Inc [FUBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.05, while it was recorded at 3.44 for the last single week of trading, and 2.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into fuboTV Inc Fundamentals:

fuboTV Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

fuboTV Inc [FUBO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FUBO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22.17 million shares, which is approximately 7.1225%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16.92 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$20.98 million in FUBO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$10.38 million in FUBO stock with ownership which is approximately 2.6903%.