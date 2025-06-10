Freeport-McMoRan Inc [FCX] gain 11.65% so far this year. What now?

Freeport-McMoRan Inc [NYSE: FCX] gained 2.07% on the last trading session, reaching $42.34 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.91M shares, FCX reached a trading volume of 9936816 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Freeport-McMoRan Inc [FCX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FCX shares is $46.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FCX stock is a recommendation set at 1.74. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Freeport-McMoRan Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $48 to $52. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2025, representing the official price target for Freeport-McMoRan Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $47, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on FCX stock. On February 27, 2025, analysts increased their price target for FCX shares from 40 to 48.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freeport-McMoRan Inc is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for FCX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for FCX in the course of the last twelve months was 38.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.13.

Trading performance analysis for FCX stock

Freeport-McMoRan Inc [FCX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.45. With this latest performance, FCX shares gained by 12.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.42 for Freeport-McMoRan Inc [FCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.90, while it was recorded at 41.32 for the last single week of trading, and 40.84 for the last 200 days.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc [FCX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.13 and a Current Ratio set at 2.32.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc [FCX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FCX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Freeport-McMoRan Inc go to 22.94%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Freeport-McMoRan Inc [FCX]

The top three institutional holders of FCX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 121.49 million shares, which is approximately 8.4606%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 108.29 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$5.26 billion in FCX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$3.71 billion in FCX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.3164%.