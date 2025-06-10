For Southwest Airlines Co [LUV], Analyst sees a rise to $40. What next?

Southwest Airlines Co [NYSE: LUV] gained 0.27% or 0.09 points to close at $33.57 with a heavy trading volume of 9747252 shares.

The daily chart for LUV points out that the company has recorded -1.70% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 14.24M shares, LUV reached to a volume of 9747252 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Southwest Airlines Co [LUV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUV shares is $29.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUV stock is a recommendation set at 2.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Southwest Airlines Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 29, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2025, representing the official price target for Southwest Airlines Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Jefferies analysts kept a Underperform rating on LUV stock. On March 20, 2025, analysts increased their price target for LUV shares from 29 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwest Airlines Co is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.48.

Trading performance analysis for LUV stock

Southwest Airlines Co [LUV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.39. With this latest performance, LUV shares gained by 8.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.32 for Southwest Airlines Co [LUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.70, while it was recorded at 32.88 for the last single week of trading, and 30.85 for the last 200 days.

Southwest Airlines Co [LUV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Southwest Airlines Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.72 and a Current Ratio set at 0.77.

Southwest Airlines Co [LUV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LUV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southwest Airlines Co go to 52.95%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Southwest Airlines Co [LUV]

The top three institutional holders of LUV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 67.6 million shares, which is approximately 11.286%. CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 57.92 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.66 billion in LUV stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $$1.43 billion in LUV stock with ownership which is approximately 8.332%.