For Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc [CTXR], Analyst sees a rise to $9. What next?

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: CTXR] surged by $0.52 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $1.37.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc stock has also gained 77.97% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CTXR stock has declined by -13.29% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -62.36% and lost -65.75% year-on date.

The market cap for CTXR stock reached $14.10 million, with 10.29 million shares outstanding and 9.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 299.66K shares, CTXR reached a trading volume of 101507263 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc [CTXR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTXR shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTXR stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

D. Boral Capital have made an estimate for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 30, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.19 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

CTXR stock trade performance evaluation

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc [CTXR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 77.97. With this latest performance, CTXR shares gained by 95.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.54 for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc [CTXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8874, while it was recorded at 0.9632 for the last single week of trading, and 4.9963 for the last 200 days.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc [CTXR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.06 and a Current Ratio set at 0.37.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc [CTXR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CTXR stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 10.16 million shares, which is approximately 6.3845%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6.33 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.69 million in CTXR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$1.2 million in CTXR stock with ownership which is approximately 1.288%.