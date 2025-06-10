For Aurora Innovation Inc [AUR], Analyst sees a rise to $10. What next?

Aurora Innovation Inc [NASDAQ: AUR] gained 0.17% on the last trading session, reaching $5.88 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 18.83M shares, AUR reached a trading volume of 21446827 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aurora Innovation Inc [AUR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUR shares is $10.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Aurora Innovation Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 10, 2025, representing the official price target for Aurora Innovation Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on AUR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Innovation Inc is set at 0.44 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66.

Trading performance analysis for AUR stock

Aurora Innovation Inc [AUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.34. With this latest performance, AUR shares dropped by -24.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 151.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.90 for Aurora Innovation Inc [AUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.52, while it was recorded at 5.80 for the last single week of trading, and 6.38 for the last 200 days.

Aurora Innovation Inc [AUR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Aurora Innovation Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.54 and a Current Ratio set at 9.54.

Aurora Innovation Inc [AUR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AUR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aurora Innovation Inc go to 5.37%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Aurora Innovation Inc [AUR]

The top three institutional holders of AUR stocks are: T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 178.54 million shares, which is approximately 11.4892%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 92.18 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$255.35 million in AUR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$230.78 million in AUR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.3613%.