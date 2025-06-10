Firstenergy Corp [FE] Is Currently -2.04 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Firstenergy Corp [NYSE: FE] loss -2.04% or -0.83 points to close at $39.82 with a heavy trading volume of 13326878 shares.

The daily chart for FE points out that the company has recorded -3.54% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.07M shares, FE reached to a volume of 13326878 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Firstenergy Corp [FE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FE shares is $44.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FE stock is a recommendation set at 2.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Firstenergy Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2025, representing the official price target for Firstenergy Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Outperform rating on FE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Firstenergy Corp is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for FE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

Trading performance analysis for FE stock

Firstenergy Corp [FE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.05. With this latest performance, FE shares dropped by -6.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.64 for Firstenergy Corp [FE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.55, while it was recorded at 40.66 for the last single week of trading, and 41.45 for the last 200 days.

Firstenergy Corp [FE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Firstenergy Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.34 and a Current Ratio set at 0.42.

Firstenergy Corp [FE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Firstenergy Corp go to 3.38%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Firstenergy Corp [FE]

The top three institutional holders of FE stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 78.04 million shares, which is approximately 13.5722%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 64.88 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.48 billion in FE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$1.65 billion in FE stock with ownership which is approximately 7.4819%.