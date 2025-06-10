Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFAI] fell -39.09% so far this year. What now?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [NASDAQ: FFAI] price surged by 19.35 percent to reach at $0.24.

The one-year FFAI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 100.0. The average equity rating for FFAI stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FFAI shares is $96000.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FFAI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on FFAI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for FFAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 169.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

FFAI Stock Performance Analysis:

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.37. With this latest performance, FFAI shares gained by 21.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FFAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.70 for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1385, while it was recorded at 1.2900 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9151 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc Fundamentals:

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.26 and a Current Ratio set at 0.41.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFAI] Institutonal Ownership Details