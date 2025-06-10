Exelon Corp [EXC] stock Downgrade by KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst, price target now $39

Exelon Corp [NASDAQ: EXC] price plunged by -0.99 percent to reach at -$0.42.

The one-year EXC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.42. The average equity rating for EXC stock is currently 2.63, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Exelon Corp [EXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $47.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.63. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Exelon Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2025, representing the official price target for Exelon Corp stock. On January 21, 2025, analysts increased their price target for EXC shares from 43 to 44.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corp is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.57.

EXC Stock Performance Analysis:

Exelon Corp [EXC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.63. With this latest performance, EXC shares dropped by -6.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.67 for Exelon Corp [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.02, while it was recorded at 42.78 for the last single week of trading, and 41.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Exelon Corp Fundamentals:

Exelon Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.98 and a Current Ratio set at 1.09.

EXC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corp go to 6.22%.

Exelon Corp [EXC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 121.05 million shares, which is approximately 12.093%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 100.54 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.48 billion in EXC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$2.84 billion in EXC stock with ownership which is approximately 8.1984%.