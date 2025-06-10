Energy Transfer LP [ET] Stock trading around $17.71 per share: What’s Next?

Energy Transfer LP [NYSE: ET] slipped around -0.22 points on Monday, while shares priced at $17.71 at the close of the session, down -1.23%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 15.84M shares, ET reached a trading volume of 12346713 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Energy Transfer LP [ET]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ET shares is $22.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ET stock is a recommendation set at 1.37. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Energy Transfer LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Energy Transfer LP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Transfer LP is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for ET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for ET in the course of the last twelve months was 9.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.92.

How has ET stock performed recently?

Energy Transfer LP [ET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.32. With this latest performance, ET shares gained by 1.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.77 for Energy Transfer LP [ET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.34, while it was recorded at 17.75 for the last single week of trading, and 17.90 for the last 200 days.

Energy Transfer LP [ET]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Energy Transfer LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.92 and a Current Ratio set at 1.12.

Earnings analysis for Energy Transfer LP [ET]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Energy Transfer LP go to 8.69%.

Insider trade positions for Energy Transfer LP [ET]

The top three institutional holders of ET stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 144.86 million shares, which is approximately 4.2978%. GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 75.96 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.23 billion in ET stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $$1.16 billion in ET stock with ownership which is approximately 2.1133%.