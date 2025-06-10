Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU] Stock trading around $5.65 per share: What’s Next?

Energy Fuels Inc [AMEX: UUUU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.29% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 16.02%.

Over the last 12 months, UUUU stock dropped by -7.38%. The one-year Energy Fuels Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.73. The average equity rating for UUUU stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.22 billion, with 214.84 million shares outstanding and 210.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.65M shares, UUUU stock reached a trading volume of 14252493 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UUUU shares is $8.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UUUU stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Energy Fuels Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $10.75 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2024, representing the official price target for Energy Fuels Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6.50 to $6.25, while ROTH MKM kept a Neutral rating on UUUU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Fuels Inc is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for UUUU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75.

UUUU Stock Performance Analysis:

Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.02. With this latest performance, UUUU shares gained by 18.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UUUU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.54 for Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.53, while it was recorded at 5.60 for the last single week of trading, and 5.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Energy Fuels Inc Fundamentals:

Energy Fuels Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.48 and a Current Ratio set at 6.08.

Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of UUUU stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 12.03 million shares, which is approximately 7.3486%. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD., holding 11.89 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$72.05 million in UUUU stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD., currently with $$58.29 million in UUUU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8771%.