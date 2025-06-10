Elevation Oncology Inc [ELEV] moved up 20.13: Why It’s Important

Elevation Oncology Inc [NASDAQ: ELEV] closed the trading session at $0.38.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -31.69 percent and weekly performance of 23.45 percent. The stock has been moved at -33.49 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.57 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -18.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, ELEV reached to a volume of 26384218 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Elevation Oncology Inc [ELEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELEV shares is $0.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Elevation Oncology Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2025, representing the official price target for Elevation Oncology Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1, while Leerink Partners analysts kept a Market Perform rating on ELEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Elevation Oncology Inc is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.36.

ELEV stock trade performance evaluation

Elevation Oncology Inc [ELEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.45. With this latest performance, ELEV shares gained by 6.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.88 for Elevation Oncology Inc [ELEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3179, while it was recorded at 0.3237 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5296 for the last 200 days.

Elevation Oncology Inc [ELEV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Elevation Oncology Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.40 and a Current Ratio set at 19.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Elevation Oncology Inc [ELEV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Elevation Oncology Inc go to 17.64%.

Elevation Oncology Inc [ELEV]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ELEV stocks are: LOGOS GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 3.85 million shares, which is approximately 6.5234%. FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 3.6 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$9.72 million in ELEV stocks shares; and FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $$8.26 million in ELEV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.1848%.